This is NASA’s own graph. Look at 2016 and 2017.
Sea levels are FALLING.
Where is that water going? It is being locked up on land as snow and ice.
See:
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/
Thanks to Casper for this link
3 thoughts on “NASA confirms – Sea levels FALLING across the planet”
“Sea levels FALLING across the planet” – Makes sense, given last season’s record snow and ice accumulation on Greenland: http://beta.dmi.dk/uploads/tx_dmidatastore/webservice/b/m/s/d/e/accumulatedsmb.png
If you go to the link it has endless stuff about sea level rise. Interesting that I could not find any reference to the tail of the graph. And the trouble with all of this is the readiness of NASA to adjust and create data. Sorry, “homogenise” and “infill” data. One never know what to believe.
Further to the above – If you go to the data that creates the graph (click on download data) you will see near the bottom the references to alteration.
The point is this, if there is a trend it will show regardless of error providing you use a fixed method to measure it. If your reading is out by 5mm so what. Year after year 5mm error you will still see the trend. If you use a new method to measure and that also has an error again you will still see the trend.
These people have used alleged inaccuracies to alter the data and thus create charts that suits their beliefs. And in doing that they negate its value.
Professor P Jones of East Anglia University summed it up in an e mail he sent to some colleages
“I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) and from
1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline”.
And such alterations have gone on unabated ever since.