New glacier forming in California?

“Was up at top of squaw,” says RT Meadow. “Looking like snow will stay year round.”

“Just found this update on Squaw Valley glacier as of Sept 11,” says reader P Salmon.

“It’s small but look like it’s hanging around for next season. Temps now freezing at night up there, and in the 70s during the day at Truckee, CA (6K ft).

“People should understand how HOT it can get in the high Sierra during the Summer, 80s and burning sun), so for snow to survive is remarkable. Plus the West Coast was above normal this summer.”

Here’s another view from Aug 21:

And August 10th:

