Sea levels are falling

That’s right, according NASA, sea levels are going DOWN! This is big news. How come the media hasn’t mentioned it?

________________________________

NASA satellite sea level observations for the past 24 years show that – on average – sea levels have been rising 3.4 millimeters per year. That’s 0.134 inches, about the thickness of a dime and a nickel stacked together, per year.

As I said, that’s the average. But when you focus in on 2016 and 2017, you get a different picture.

Sea levels fell in 2016, and with all of this winter’s record-breaking snowfall, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decline again this year.

I clicked and zoomed on the above chart as NASA suggested, and obtained a closeup screen shot of sea levels from Jan 2016 to March 2017. This clearly shows the decline.

See larger interactive graph:

https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/

Thanks to Norman Grant Smith for this info

___________________________