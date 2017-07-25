That’s right, according NASA, sea levels are going DOWN! This is big news. How come the media hasn’t mentioned it?
NASA satellite sea level observations for the past 24 years show that – on average – sea levels have been rising 3.4 millimeters per year. That’s 0.134 inches, about the thickness of a dime and a nickel stacked together, per year.
As I said, that’s the average. But when you focus in on 2016 and 2017, you get a different picture.
Sea levels fell in 2016, and with all of this winter’s record-breaking snowfall, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decline again this year.
I clicked and zoomed on the above chart as NASA suggested, and obtained a closeup screen shot of sea levels from Jan 2016 to March 2017. This clearly shows the decline.
See larger interactive graph:
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/
Thanks to Norman Grant Smith for this info
35 thoughts on “Sea levels are falling”
Looking at that chart it appears that they fell in 2010-2011 and again later in 2012-2013 before starting up again.
Yes. I posted about those declines here: https://www.iceagenow.info/sea-levels-dropped-2010/
and here: https://www.iceagenow.info/sea-level-continues-inexorable-decline/
During the last ice age, the coastline was much lower than now.
All the moisture pulled from the atmosphere and tied up in ice also diminished the ocean levels. Is this happening again?
That’s how Asians got to America, and then went on to be the Amerindians. Bridge on the Bering Sea, now subsumed.
Don’t tell anyone this. The continental shelves, some 300′ below our present sea levels, are the average sea levels for eons and show what our Earth is really like. When in doubt stop listening and start looking. Like any decent police detective. People lie, forensics don’t. Especially, Democrats.
Port Arthur in Tasmania, a penal colony in the 1840’s, has indicators on the rocks in the harbour that show the sea level was a metre higher at that time. Seas have always risen and fallen over time apparently.
The land also can rise and fall.
Continental drift will move volcanic islands into deeper water towards oceanic trenches which makes it appear as if the sea level is rising.
And summers in the US are getting cooler, the deceivers obviously say different!
https://www.sott.net/article/357316-Summers-are-getting-much-cooler-in-the-US-Climate-scientists-saying-exact-opposite
Yes Robert, sea levels are falling very gradually, but the majority isn’t falling as snow onto Ice Caps and Alpine regions, but as rain on to normally low lying arid regions of the world.
For example CENTRAL Australia has received far more rain fall during this solar cycle than in the previous three high output cycles; I would suggest the same for SC20 and for Dalton; and every other GSM in this interglacial.
Ditto for the region of Africa to the South of the Atlas Mountains stretching though Libya into Egypt.
Ditto for the South American arid regions
Trillions of tons of rain could fall on these dry regions of the world and we wouldn’t even see it, or even measure it. Only on Ice caps and glaciers is it visible to electronic radar measurement, and even then it’s sanitised by the Warmist great and the good in NOAA and NASA, anything to keep the carbon taxes flowing into the UN coffers, and inconvenient Gores carbon lined pockets.
Even the normally arid Arctic circle regions are getting their fair share, in North America a large proportion of the following melt run off ended up in the Great lakes and eventually into the Labrador current , no wonder the overturning warm current is beginning to weaken.
Time to check if the 4K+ M high tropical or semi tropical mountain glacial fields, are recovering or starting to grow by retaining Ice 365. The Indian Sub-Continent should be a good starting point.
It would be really nice to know that glacial fresh water will continue to flow into the Ganges for the next 172 years after this GSM has ended.
At least the world is getting watered. We just need to deal with the chaos and excesses involved in the process.
Someone better at math than I can look at the correlation I see in the graph. There appears to be a plateau at the time of solar minimum and a drop shortly after.
I meant to add that if that holds in a bigger dataset, what happens if we go into an extended minimum such as Moander or Dalton?
Sea levels do fluctuate but so does the land. Land masses heave and subside. After an earthquake land masses can dramatically shift up or down. Land masses can also slowly subside as oil or water are pumped out from underneath the land.
Finally someone that understands, sea levels are determined by the ocean floor moving not the ice caps melting
As long as land levels keep rising, what difference does it make?
Has anyone given Al Gore the bad news?
Al Gore can not be bothered by facts, as can most liberals either.
He will just say, “I reject that!”
Looking at the big picture. The human body consists of an average of 65 percent water. We are walking water pods. More people means, lower water levels. Throw us all in a heap. How much water is walking around on this earth? lol
LOL – Don’t tell Al of Gore.
It will ruin his lucrative global scam.
Al Gore got out of the water and planted himself on the sand.
Please, can someone call Greenpeace and roll him back in?
A falling tide shifts all votes.
*** REAL NEWS FROM DNN ***
Houseboats and Rising Tides, NOT!
We sent an engineering firm out to Sausalito California to inspect the watermarks on the pilings that were pounded into the San Francisco Bay over 35 years ago that anchor the houseboats to the dock. We also talked with long time residents of the houseboat community to ask them if they noticed any rise in the tides due to global warming.
One houseboat owner actually worked on those pilings 35 years ago was keenly aware of *** NO CHANGES *** to the watermarks on the pilings that are created by the two tides (high and low) that happen each lunar day.
When we look at all of the false claims made by those in “climate science” we wonder why anyones believes them. Just recently it was discovered that
“Climate scientists often apply adjustments to surface temperature thermometers to account for “biases” in the data.
We wonder what “biases” there could be in a thermometer. Perhaps the Russians hacked them as well.
Have a nice day…
*** DEPLORABLE NEWS NETWORK ***
Wow, you zoomed in on a tiny fraction of the total data showing rising sea levels to prove… What again? That cold years are still possible.
Global warming has been debunked, folks.
I’m no expert but I can’t help wondering about what “sea level” actually means. To the lefties it seems to mean waves crashing over sea walls, and if ocean basins and land masses were constants that might be true. If it means the distance from the ocean surface to a fixed point in space, like a satellite, that may be a different story.
But due to volcanic and tectonic activity, ocean basins and land masses are far from fixed. Take a large plastic cup three quarters full of water. Squeeze it and the water rises. Squeeze a little more and the waves crash over the sea walls. Aren’t our ocean basins a little like that plastic cup? Wouldn’t enough tectonic plate movement coupled with some significant volcanic activity and a little continental drift cause what many would see as the “oceans rising”?
From the NASA chart the trend is still up, short term trends fluctuate. If the level fell to below 2014/15 then you could say that the trend had changed (as it did in 2010/11 and then got on trend again). The trend from the low of 2010-2016 is actually steeper than the trend form 1995-2010.
Past trends, just like numerical models do not prove anything about the future.
You’ve made Drudge Report. Great.
I have never met a freedom lover who subscribed to globalony.
Wait, I thought sea levels should be raising because of “climate change” and glaciers receeding. Isn’t that the lie that Al Gore has been spinning?
I have lived on the water on Long Island Sound since 1990. I have not noticed any change in the sea level. I have noticed more birds and sea life.
It’s entirely within the realm of possibility, especially when you point out Antarctica is the largest repository of ice, and it’s surrounded by cooler, OK, colder than average sea surface temperatures. Add in a cold Greenland, and it would be rather expected.
And yet MORE data that contradicts the global warming narrative. How much more before even the staunchest supporters start questioning their THEORY!!
